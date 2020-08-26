New Strong Buy Stocks For August 26th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (CLMT): This leading independent producer of high-quality, specialty hydrocarbon products in North America has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 42.2% over the last 60 days.

China Life Insurance Company Limited (LFC): This leading life insurance company in China's life insurance market has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.2% over the last 60 days.

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (GRBK): This company that is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing and sale of residential projects has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.4% over the last 60 days.

KB Home (KBH): This homebuilder has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 30 days.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (LINC): This leading and diversified for-profit provider of a career-oriented post-secondary education has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

