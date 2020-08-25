New Strong Buy Stocks For August 25th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (AMOT): This company that engages in the business of designing, manufacturing and selling advanced systems and instrumentation to the worldwide power and process industries has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 41.6% over the last 60 days.

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. Quote

Berry Global Group, Inc. (BERY): This company that manufactures and distributes nonwoven specialty materials, engineered materials and consumer packaging products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.4% over the last 60 days.

Berry Global Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Berry Global Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Berry Global Group, Inc. Quote

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (CNR): This manufacturer of exterior building products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 68.3% over the last 60 days.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. Price and Consensus

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. Quote

L.B. Foster Company (FSTR): This company that engages in the manufacture, fabrication and distribution of rail and trackwork, piling, highway products and tubular products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

L.B. Foster Company Price and Consensus

L.B. Foster Company price-consensus-chart | L.B. Foster Company Quote

LaZBoy Incorporated (LZB): This world's leading residential furniture producer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

LaZBoy Incorporated Price and Consensus

LaZBoy Incorporated price-consensus-chart | LaZBoy Incorporated Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

