New Strong Buy Stocks for August 25th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ANIP: This specialty pharmaceutical company which is engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.7% over the last 60 days.

Nova Ltd. NVMI: This company which provides metrology solutions for advanced process control used in semiconductor manufacturing, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.

Aspen Technology, Inc. AZPN: This company which provides asset optimization software solutions, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. GRNT: This non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. CVLG:This company which provides transportation and logistics services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

