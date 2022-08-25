New Strong Buy Stocks for August 25th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Heartland Express HTLD: This company which is a leader in transportation and logistics provides collaborative truckload transportation service that enables companies to deliver exceptional service across their transportation network to improve customer satisfaction, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 91.4% over the last 60 days.

Heartland Express, Inc. Price and Consensus

Heartland Express, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Heartland Express, Inc. Quote

Tokio Marine TKOMY: This Tokyo–based insurance company which is engaged in non-life, life insurance, financial and general businesses worldwide, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32.0% over the last 60 days.

Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. Quote

United Bankshares UBSI: This financial holding company which primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States,has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.1% over the last 60 days.

United Bankshares, Inc. Price and Consensus

United Bankshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | United Bankshares, Inc. Quote

WESCO International WCC: This company which is the largest player in the highly fragmented distribution market for electrical construction products in North America, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.

WESCO International, Inc. Price and Consensus

WESCO International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | WESCO International, Inc. Quote

CTS CTS: This company which manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing almost 6.3% over the last 60 days.

CTS Corporation Price and Consensus

CTS Corporation price-consensus-chart | CTS Corporation Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

