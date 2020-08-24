New Strong Buy Stocks For August 24th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (BXC): This largest distributor of building products in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Lowes Companies, Inc. (LOW): This home improvement retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25% over the last 60 days.

RentACenter, Inc. (RCII): This largest rent-to-own operator in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.3% over the last 60 days.

TTM Technologies, Inc. (TTMI): This leading global printed circuit board manufacturer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.1% over the last 60 days.

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (WERN): This transportation and logistics company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.5% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

