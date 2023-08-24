New Strong Buy Stocks for August 24th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Stellantis N.V. STLA: This automobile company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.4% over the last 60 days.

Hubbell Incorporated HUBB: This electrical and utility solutions provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.9% over the last 60 days.

Gladstone Capital Corporation GLAD: This business development company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. WTS: This fluid and energy management solutions provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. TCPC: This business development company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

