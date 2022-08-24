New Strong Buy Stocks for August 24th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Graham GHM: This company together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing almost 100.0% over the last 60 days.

Graham Corporation Price and Consensus

Graham Corporation price-consensus-chart | Graham Corporation Quote

Mercantile Bank MBWM: This banking company which serves businesses and consumers across Grand Rapids and Kent County with a full range of mortgage, lending, deposit and checking products and services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.3% over the last 60 days.

Mercantile Bank Corporation Price and Consensus

Mercantile Bank Corporation price-consensus-chart | Mercantile Bank Corporation Quote

BRT Apartments BRT: This real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

BRT Apartments Corp. Price and Consensus

BRT Apartments Corp. price-consensus-chart | BRT Apartments Corp. Quote

Select Energy Services WTTR: This oilfield services company which provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States,has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.

Select Energy Services Price and Consensus

Select Energy Services price-consensus-chart | Select Energy Services Quote

Cadence Design Systems CDNS: This company which provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. Price and Consensus

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cadence Design Systems, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Profiting from the Metaverse, The 3rd Internet Boom (Free Report):

Get Zacks' special report revealing top profit plays for the internet's next evolution. Early investors still have time to get in near the "ground floor" of this $30 trillion opportunity. You'll discover 5 surprising stocks to help you cash in.Download the report FREE today >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



BRT Apartments Corp. (BRT): Free Stock Analysis Report



Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS): Free Stock Analysis Report



Graham Corporation (GHM): Free Stock Analysis Report



Mercantile Bank Corporation (MBWM): Free Stock Analysis Report



Select Energy Services (WTTR): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.