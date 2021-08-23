New Strong Buy Stocks for August 23rd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. ETD: This interior design company, and a manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Price and Consensus

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Quote

Kohl's Corporation KSS: This retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.5% over the last 60 days.

Kohls Corporation Price and Consensus

Kohls Corporation price-consensus-chart | Kohls Corporation Quote

Dow Inc. DOW: This materials science company that provides solutions for consumer care, infrastructure, and packaging markets has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.9% over the last 60 days.

Dow Inc. Price and Consensus

Dow Inc. price-consensus-chart | Dow Inc. Quote

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. AMOT: This designer, manufacturer and seller of precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. Quote

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. CVLG: This provider of transportation and logistics services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.5% over the last 60 days.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

