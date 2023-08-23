New Strong Buy Stocks for August 23rd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
James Hardie Industries plc JHX: This construction products company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16% over the last 60 days.
Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. CWCO: This water infrastructure company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36.1% over the last 60 days.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc. GPI: This automotive retail company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.
Constellation Energy Corporation CEG: This companywhich provides electricity has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 21% over the last 60 days.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. PIRS: This biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 48.5% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
