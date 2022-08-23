New Strong Buy Stocks for August 23rd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Cheniere Energy LNG: This company which is primarily engaged in businesses related to liquefied natural gas (LNG) has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.6% over the last 60 days.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. Price and Consensus

Cheniere Energy, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cheniere Energy, Inc. Quote

RBC Bearings ROLL: This company which manufactures and distributes engineered bearings and precision components, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.7% over the last 60 days.

RBC Bearings Incorporated Price and Consensus

RBC Bearings Incorporated price-consensus-chart | RBC Bearings Incorporated Quote

Central Valley Community Bancorp CVCY: This bank which operates full-service offices in Clovis, Fresno, Prather, Kerman and Sacramento, plus Real Estate Lending, SBA Lending and Agribusiness Lending Departments, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing almost 9.5% over the last 60 days.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Price and Consensus

Central Valley Community Bancorp price-consensus-chart | Central Valley Community Bancorp Quote

BJ's Wholesale Club BJ: This company which has emerged as one of the preferred destinations for shoppers when it comes to essentials and other items, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. Quote

Taiwan Semiconductor TSM: This company which is the world's largest dedicated integrated circuit foundry, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. Price and Consensus

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Electric Vehicles

Big money has already been made in the Electric Vehicle (EV) industry. But, the EV revolution has not hit full throttle yet. There is a lot of money to be made as the next push for future technologies ramps up. Zacks’ Special Report reveals 5 picks investorsSee 5 EV Stocks With Extreme Upside Potential >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ): Free Stock Analysis Report



Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM): Free Stock Analysis Report



Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG): Free Stock Analysis Report



Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY): Free Stock Analysis Report



RBC Bearings Incorporated (ROLL): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.