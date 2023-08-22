New Strong Buy Stocks for August 22nd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Ryanair Holdings plc RYAAY: This ultra-low fare carrier which offers scheduled-passenger airline service in Ireland, the UK, Continental Europe, Morocco and Israel, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.7% over the last 60 days.

Mercantile Bank Corporation MBWM: This company which serves businesses and consumers across Grand Rapids and Kent County with a full range of mortgage, lending, deposit and checking products and services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.4% over the last 60 days.

Hubbell Incorporated HUBB: This company which engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic products to commercial, industrial, utility and telecommunications markets, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.9% over the last 60 days.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA: This company which is one of the leading e-commerce giants in China, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 9% over the last 60 days.

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. SHG: This financial services company from Korea’s,has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.

