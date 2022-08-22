New Strong Buy Stocks for August 22nd
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited TNP: This seaborne crude oil and petroleum products transportation company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 50.7% over the last 60 days.
Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd Price and Consensus
Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd price-consensus-chart | Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd Quote
Ameris Bancorp ABCB: This bank holding company for Ameris Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 days.
Ameris Bancorp Price and Consensus
Ameris Bancorp price-consensus-chart | Ameris Bancorp Quote
First BanCorp. FBP: This bank holding company for FirstBank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days.
First BanCorp. Price and Consensus
First BanCorp. price-consensus-chart | First BanCorp. Quote
CVB Financial Corp. CVBF: This bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.
CVB Financial Corporation Price and Consensus
CVB Financial Corporation price-consensus-chart | CVB Financial Corporation Quote
Summit Financial Group, Inc. SMMF: This financial holding company for Summit Community Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.
Summit Financial Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Summit Financial Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Summit Financial Group, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America
A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.
The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”
Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.Download FREE: How To Profit From Trillions On Spending For Infrastructure >>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
CVB Financial Corporation (CVBF): Free Stock Analysis Report
Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd (TNP): Free Stock Analysis Report
Ameris Bancorp (ABCB): Free Stock Analysis Report
First BanCorp. (FBP): Free Stock Analysis Report
Summit Financial Group, Inc. (SMMF): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.