New Strong Buy Stocks for August 22nd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited TNP: This seaborne crude oil and petroleum products transportation company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 50.7% over the last 60 days.

Ameris Bancorp ABCB: This bank holding company for Ameris Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 days.

First BanCorp. FBP: This bank holding company for FirstBank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days.

CVB Financial Corp. CVBF: This bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.

Summit Financial Group, Inc. SMMF: This financial holding company for Summit Community Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

