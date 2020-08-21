New Strong Buy Stocks For August 21st

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Americas CarMart, Inc. (CRMT): This automotive retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 60 days.

Americas CarMart, Inc. Price and Consensus

Americas CarMart, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Americas CarMart, Inc. Quote

ArcBest Corporation (ARCB): This company that provides freight transportation services and solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 82.5% over the last 60 days.

ArcBest Corporation Price and Consensus

ArcBest Corporation price-consensus-chart | ArcBest Corporation Quote

Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBM): This company that provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Cambium Networks Corporation Price and Consensus

Cambium Networks Corporation price-consensus-chart | Cambium Networks Corporation Quote

CBIZ, Inc. (CBZ): This company that provides professional business services that help clients better manage their finances and employees has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18% over the last 60 days.

CBIZ, Inc. Price and Consensus

CBIZ, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CBIZ, Inc. Quote

Global Partners LP (GLP): This company that engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Global Partners LP Price and Consensus

Global Partners LP price-consensus-chart | Global Partners LP Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2021.

Click here for the 6 trades >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.