New Strong Buy Stocks for August 21st

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. HRTG: This property and casualty insurance holding company that provides personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 84.4% over the last 60 days.

Lifeway Foods, Inc. LWAY: This company which manufacture probiotic-based products, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 76.5% over the last 60 days.

TETRA Technologies, Inc. TTI: This geographically diversified oil and gas services company, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.4% over the last 60 days.

Midwest Holding Inc. MDWT: This financial services company which provides technology-enabled and services-oriented solutions to distributors and reinsurers of annuity and life insurance products principally in the United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.2% over the last 60 days.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA HENKY: This company which involves in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.7% over the last 60 days.

