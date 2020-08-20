New Strong Buy Stocks For August 20th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Mercury General Corporation (MCY): This company that engages primarily in writing all risk classifications of automobile insurance in a number of states has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 71.9% over the last 60 days.

Mercury General Corporation Price and Consensus

Mercury General Corporation price-consensus-chart | Mercury General Corporation Quote

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (SFM): This company that operates in a highly fragmented grocery store industry has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.3% over the last 60 days.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. Price and Consensus

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. Quote

DaVita Inc. (DVA): This leading provider of dialysis services in the U.S. has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.8% over the last 60 days.

DaVita Inc. Price and Consensus

DaVita Inc. price-consensus-chart | DaVita Inc. Quote

United Rentals, Inc. (URI): This largest equipment rental company in the world has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.8% over the last 60 days.

United Rentals, Inc. Price and Consensus

United Rentals, Inc. price-consensus-chart | United Rentals, Inc. Quote

EVOQUA WATR TEC (AQUA): This provider of mission critical water treatment solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.5% over the last 60 days.

EVOQUA WATR TEC Price and Consensus

EVOQUA WATR TEC price-consensus-chart | EVOQUA WATR TEC Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation

Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it’s expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.

A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks’ just-released special report reveals 8 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.

See 8 breakthrough stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.