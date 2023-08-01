New Strong Buy Stocks for August 1st

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Bank of Montreal BMO: This financial services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.

ABB Ltd ABBNY: This company that engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 days.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. UAL: This airlines company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.1% over the last 60 days.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. BJRI: This chain of casual dining restaurants has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 17.7% over the last 60 days

Murphy USA Inc. MUSA: This retailer of motor fuel products and convenience merchandise has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

