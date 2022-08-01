New Strong Buy Stocks for August 1st

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

LTC Properties, Inc. LTC: This real estate investment trust that invests in seniors housing and health care properties has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.

LTC Properties, Inc. Price and Consensus

LTC Properties, Inc. price-consensus-chart | LTC Properties, Inc. Quote

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. LBAI: This bank holding company for Lakeland Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. Quote

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. ARI: This real estate investment trust has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Price and Consensus

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance price-consensus-chart | Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Quote

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. CHRW: This provider of freight transportation services and logistics solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. Price and Consensus

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. price-consensus-chart | C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. Quote

Carlisle Companies Incorporated CSL: This operator of diversified manufacturer of engineered products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.6% over the last 60 days.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated Price and Consensus

Carlisle Companies Incorporated price-consensus-chart | Carlisle Companies Incorporated Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .

