New Strong Buy Stocks For August 19th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

HIGHPOINT RESOURCES CORP (HPR): This exploration and production company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (LCUT): This leading designer, marketer and distributor of kitchenware has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 97.1% over the last 60 days.

Universal Forest Products, Inc. (UFPI): This company that supplies wood, wood composite and other products in retail, industrial, and construction market has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.3% over the last 60 days.

The Allstate Corporation (ALL): This property-casualty (P&C) insurer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.4% over the last 60 days.

AMN Healthcare Services Inc (AMN): This travel healthcare staffing company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.7% over the last 60 days.

