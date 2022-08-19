New Strong Buy Stocks for August 19th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

On Holding ONON: This company through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel products including ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 111.1% over the last 60 days.

Cheniere Energy LNG: This company which is primarily engaged in businesses related to liquefied natural gas, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.6% over the last 60 days.

Sonoco SON: This company which is a leading provider of consumer packaging, industrial products, protective packaging and packaging supply chain services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing almost 17.7% over the last 60 days.

Orient Overseas International OROVY: This company through its subsidiaries operates as a provider of container transport and logistics services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.0% over the last 60 days.

First Bank FRBA: This state-chartered bank that provides personal and business banking services in New Jersey, the United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

