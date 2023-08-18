New Strong Buy Stocks for August 18th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

AppLovin Corporation APP: This technology company that provides platform for developers to market, monetize, analyze and publish their apps has, seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 94.3% over the last 60 days.

MercadoLibre, Inc. MELI: This company which is one of the largest e-commerce platforms in South America, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.8% over the last 60 days.

Mercantile Bank Corporation MBWM: This banking company which serves businesses and consumers across Grand Rapids and Kent County, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.4% over the last 60 days.

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. SHG: This financial services company in Korea has, seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. BHC: This company which develops, manufactures and markets a wide array of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products along with medical devices has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.





