New Strong Buy Stocks For August 17th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (BXC): This largest distributor of building products in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Kforce, Inc. (KFRC): This web-based specialty staffing firm has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 49.3% over the last 60 days.
RentACenter, Inc. (RCII): This company that leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18% over the last 60 days.
Healthways, Inc. (TVTY): This company that provides health management services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Universal Forest Products, Inc. (UFPI): This company that supplies wood, wood composite and other products in retail, industrial, and construction market has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.3% over the last 60 days.
