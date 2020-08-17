New Strong Buy Stocks For August 17th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (BXC): This largest distributor of building products in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Kforce, Inc. (KFRC): This web-based specialty staffing firm has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 49.3% over the last 60 days.

RentACenter, Inc. (RCII): This company that leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18% over the last 60 days.

Healthways, Inc. (TVTY): This company that provides health management services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Universal Forest Products, Inc. (UFPI): This company that supplies wood, wood composite and other products in retail, industrial, and construction market has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.3% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

