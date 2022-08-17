New Strong Buy Stocks for August 17th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Tsakos Energy Navigation TNP: This company which is a leading provider of international seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 50.7% over the last 60 days.

Harte Hanks HHS: This data-driven, Omni channel marketing company which offers customer data landscape as well as the executional know-how in database build and management, data analytics, data-driven creativity, digital media, direct mail, customer contact, client fulfillment and marketing and product logistics, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing almost 19.7% over the last 60 days.

Orient Overseas International OROVY: This container transport and logistics services company whose principal business activities include freight management services, extensive domestic distribution services and supply-chain management, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.0% over the last 60 days.

Titan Machinery TITN: This company which represents a diversified mix of agricultural, construction, and consumer products, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.

FS KKR Capital Corp. FSK: This business development company which invests primarily in the senior secured debt and subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

