New Strong Buy Stocks for August 16th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

General Motors Company GM: This automobile company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.4% over the last 60 days.

General Motors Company Price and Consensus

General Motors Company price-consensus-chart | General Motors Company Quote

ICICI Bank Limited IBN: This company which provides various banking products and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.

ICICI Bank Limited Price and Consensus

ICICI Bank Limited price-consensus-chart | ICICI Bank Limited Quote

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. PIRS: This biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 48.5% over the last 60 days.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Price and Consensus

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Quote

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. GPI: This automotive retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Price and Consensus

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Quote

Mercantile Bank Corporation MBWM: This bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.4% over the last 60 days.

Mercantile Bank Corporation Price and Consensus

Mercantile Bank Corporation price-consensus-chart | Mercantile Bank Corporation Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.





Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

General Motors Company (GM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Mercantile Bank Corporation (MBWM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PIRS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.