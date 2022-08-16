New Strong Buy Stocks for August 16th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Sotherly Hotels SOHO: This real estate investment trust which focuses on the acquisition, renovation, up branding, and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.5% over the last 60 days.
Golar LNG Limited GLNG: This company which is primarily involved in the transportation and regasification of LNG and the liquefaction of natural gas, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.1% over the last 60 days.
StarTek SRT: This company which is a global provider of process management services and owns and operates branded vertical market Internet websites, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.4% over the last 60 days.
CVB Financial CVBF: This bank holding company which serves as a holding company for the bank, Community, Ventures, and other banking-related subsidiaries which the company may establish or acquire, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing almost 7.8% over the last 60 days.
National Bankshares NKSH: This bank holding company which conducts all of its business operations through its two wholly-owned subsidiaries, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
