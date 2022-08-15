New Strong Buy Stocks for August 15th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

YPF Sociedad Anonima YPF: This international energy company which has integrated business of hydrocarbons, focalized in Latin America, with high standards of efficiency, profitability and responsibility, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 54.5% over the last 60 days.

Dillard's DDS: This large departmental store chain which features fashion apparel and home furnishings with stores mainly located in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest regions of the United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.1% over the last 60 days.

Petroleo Brasileiro PBR: This company which is the largest integrated energy firm in Brazil and one of the largest in Latin America, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.0% over the last 60 days.

Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico BSMX: This Mexico-based company that provides banking services to commercial and private customers, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing almost 10.5% over the last 60 days.

H&R Block HRB: This company which provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions and other products and services associated with income tax return preparation in the United States, Canada and Australia, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

