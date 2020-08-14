New Strong Buy Stocks For August 14th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
American Public Education, Inc. (APEI): This online provider of higher education has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.1% over the last 60 days.
Avid Technology, Inc. (AVID): This company that develops, markets, sells and supports a wide range of software and systems for creating and manipulating digital media content has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 94.1% over the last 60 days.
Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD): This leading third-party logistics (3PL) provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.1% over the last 60 days.
Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK): This leading provider of paperboard packaging solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.
Green Brick Partners, Inc. (GRBK): This company that is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing and sale of residential projects has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.4% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
