New Strong Buy Stocks For August 14th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

American Public Education, Inc. (APEI): This online provider of higher education has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.1% over the last 60 days.

American Public Education, Inc. Price and Consensus

American Public Education, Inc. price-consensus-chart | American Public Education, Inc. Quote

Avid Technology, Inc. (AVID): This company that develops, markets, sells and supports a wide range of software and systems for creating and manipulating digital media content has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 94.1% over the last 60 days.

Avid Technology, Inc. Price and Consensus

Avid Technology, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Avid Technology, Inc. Quote

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD): This leading third-party logistics (3PL) provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.1% over the last 60 days.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. Price and Consensus

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. Quote

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK): This leading provider of paperboard packaging solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company Price and Consensus

Graphic Packaging Holding Company price-consensus-chart | Graphic Packaging Holding Company Quote

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (GRBK): This company that is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing and sale of residential projects has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.4% over the last 60 days.

Green Brick Partners, Inc. Price and Consensus

Green Brick Partners, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Green Brick Partners, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

Today's Best Stocks from Zacks

Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through Q2 2020, while the S&P 500 gained an impressive +44.0%, five of our strategies returned +50.9%, +93.8%, +122.2%, +153.0%, and even +156.8%.

This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 – Q2 2020, while the S&P averaged +5.5% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +51.7% per year.

See their latest picks free >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.