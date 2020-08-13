New Strong Buy Stocks For August 13th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

The Allstate Corporation (ALL): This company that provides property and casualty, and other insurance products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4% over the last 60 days.

The Allstate Corporation Price and Consensus

The Allstate Corporation price-consensus-chart | The Allstate Corporation Quote

DISH Network Corporation (DISH): This company that provides pay-TV services in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 30 days.

DISH Network Corporation Price and Consensus

DISH Network Corporation price-consensus-chart | DISH Network Corporation Quote

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (ICHR): This company that engages in the design, engineering and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.6% over the last 60 days.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. Price and Consensus

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Ichor Holdings, Ltd. Quote

Janus Capital Group, Inc (JHG): This investment management company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.7% over the last 60 days.

Janus Capital Group, Inc Price and Consensus

Janus Capital Group, Inc price-consensus-chart | Janus Capital Group, Inc Quote

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (LPI): This company that engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.3% over the last 60 days.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. Price and Consensus

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Laredo Petroleum, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

These Stocks Are Poised to Soar Past the Pandemic

The COVID-19 outbreak has shifted consumer behavior dramatically, and a handful of high-tech companies have stepped up to keep America running. Right now, investors in these companies have a shot at serious profits. For example, Zoom jumped 108.5% in less than 4 months while most other stocks were sinking.

Our research shows that 5 cutting-edge stocks could skyrocket from the exponential increase in demand for “stay at home” technologies. This could be one of the biggest buying opportunities of this decade, especially for those who get in early.

See the 5 high-tech stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.