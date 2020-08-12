New Strong Buy Stocks For August 12th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (AAWW): This company that provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.1% over the last 60 days.
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Price and Consensus
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings price-consensus-chart | Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Quote
Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc (LL): This multi-channel specialty retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc Price and Consensus
Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc price-consensus-chart | Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc Quote
SMTC Corporation (SMTX): This leading provider of advanced electronics manufacturing services to electronics industry has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20% over the last 60 days.
SMTC Corporation Price and Consensus
SMTC Corporation price-consensus-chart | SMTC Corporation Quote
U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (USX): This company that provides transportation services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. Price and Consensus
U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. price-consensus-chart | U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. Quote
BRP Inc. (DOOO): This company that designs, develops, manufactures and distributes recreational vehicles has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.8% over the last 60 days.
BRP Inc. Price and Consensus
BRP Inc. price-consensus-chart | BRP Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2020
In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 finest buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2020?
Last year's 2019 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +102.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.
Access Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2020 today >>
Click to get this free report
U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (USX): Free Stock Analysis Report
SMTC Corporation (SMTX): Free Stock Analysis Report
Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc (LL): Free Stock Analysis Report
BRP Inc. (DOOO): Free Stock Analysis Report
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (AAWW): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.