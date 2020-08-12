New Strong Buy Stocks For August 12th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (AAWW): This company that provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.1% over the last 60 days.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc (LL): This multi-channel specialty retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

SMTC Corporation (SMTX): This leading provider of advanced electronics manufacturing services to electronics industry has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20% over the last 60 days.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (USX): This company that provides transportation services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

BRP Inc. (DOOO): This company that designs, develops, manufactures and distributes recreational vehicles has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.8% over the last 60 days.

