Markets

New Strong Buy Stocks For August 12th

Contributor
Tirthankar Chakraborty Zacks
Published

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (AAWW): This company that provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.1% over the last 60 days.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Price and Consensus

 

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Price and Consensus

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings price-consensus-chart | Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Quote

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc (LL): This multi-channel specialty retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc Price and Consensus

 

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc Price and Consensus

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc price-consensus-chart | Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc Quote

SMTC Corporation (SMTX): This leading provider of advanced electronics manufacturing services to electronics industry has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20% over the last 60 days.

SMTC Corporation Price and Consensus

 

SMTC Corporation Price and Consensus

SMTC Corporation price-consensus-chart | SMTC Corporation Quote

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (USX): This company that provides transportation services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. Price and Consensus

 

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. Price and Consensus

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. price-consensus-chart | U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. Quote

BRP Inc. (DOOO): This company that designs, develops, manufactures and distributes recreational vehicles has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.8% over the last 60 days.

BRP Inc. Price and Consensus

 

BRP Inc. Price and Consensus

BRP Inc. price-consensus-chart | BRP Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2020

In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 finest buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2020?

Last year's 2019 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +102.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.

Access Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2020 today >>


Click to get this free report

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (USX): Free Stock Analysis Report

SMTC Corporation (SMTX): Free Stock Analysis Report

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc (LL): Free Stock Analysis Report

BRP Inc. (DOOO): Free Stock Analysis Report

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (AAWW): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Investing Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Zacks

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular