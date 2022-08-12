New Strong Buy Stocks for August 12th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Unum Group UNM: This financial protection benefit solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.1% over the last 60 days.

NOV Inc. NOV: This company that sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 112.5% over the last 60 days.

KnowBe4, Inc. KNBE: This company that engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 days.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. FMBH: This financial holding company that provides community banking products and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. CGBD: This business development company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .

