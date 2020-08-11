New Strong Buy Stocks For August 11th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Berry Global Group, Inc. (BERY): This company that manufactures and distributes nonwoven specialty materials, engineered materials and consumer packaging products in the market has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.

Berry Global Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Berry Global Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Berry Global Group, Inc. Quote

Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. (DKL): This company that owns, operates, acquires and constructs crude oil and refined products logistics and marketing assets has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33% over the last 60 days.

Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. Price and Consensus

Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. price-consensus-chart | Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. Quote

Forrester Research, Inc. (FORR): This global research and advisory firm serving professionals has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.2% over the last 60 days.

Forrester Research, Inc. Price and Consensus

Forrester Research, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Forrester Research, Inc. Quote

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK): This leading provider of paperboard packaging solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company Price and Consensus

Graphic Packaging Holding Company price-consensus-chart | Graphic Packaging Holding Company Quote

HIGHPOINT RESOURCES CORP (HPR): This exploration and production company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

HIGHPOINT RESOURCES CORP Price and Consensus

HIGHPOINT RESOURCES CORP price-consensus-chart | HIGHPOINT RESOURCES CORP Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

Zacks’ Single Best Pick to Double

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each picked their favorite to gain +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

With users in 180 countries and soaring revenues, it’s set to thrive on remote working long after the pandemic ends. No wonder it recently offered a stunning $600 million stock buy-back plan.

The sky’s the limit for this emerging tech giant. And the earlier you get in, the greater your potential gain.

Click Here, See It Free >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.