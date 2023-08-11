New Strong Buy Stocks for August 11th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Celestica CLS: This company which is one of the largest electronics manufacturing services companies in the world, serving the computer, and communications sectors, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.4% over the last 60 days.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. STRL: This company which specializes in E-Infrastructure, Building and Transportation Solutions principally in the United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.8 over the last 60 days.

Transcat TRNS: This company which distributes test and measurement instruments and provides accredited calibration services to a variety of industries, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.4% over the last 60 day.

Alexander's ALX: This real estate investment trust which is engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping properties, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earningsincreasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.

DoubleDown Interactive DDI: This company which is a developer and publisher of digital social casino games, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

