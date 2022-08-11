Technology

New Strong Buy Stocks for August 11th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. GO: This company which owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1% over the last 60 days.

Profire Energy, Inc. PFIE: This provider of burner and combustion management systems and solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 50% over the last 60 days.

Paylocity Holding Corporation PCTY: This cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.

RF Industries, Ltd. RFIL: This interconnect products and systems company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.6% over the last 60 days.

Greif, Inc. GEF: This industrial packaging products and services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


Most Popular