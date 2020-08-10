New Strong Buy Stocks For August 10th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Mercury General Corporation (MCY): This company that engages primarily in writing all risk classifications of automobile insurance in a number of states, principally California has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 64.9% over the last 60 days.

Owens Minor, Inc. (OMI): This global healthcare solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (SFM): This company that provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.2% over the last 60 days.

Universal Forest Products, Inc. (UFPI): This company that supplies wood, wood composite and other products in retail, industrial, and construction market has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.3% over the last 60 days.

U S Concrete, Inc. (USCR): This company that operates as a provider of ready-mixed concrete and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.4% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

