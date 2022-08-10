New Strong Buy Stocks for August 10th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

American Financial Group, Inc. AFG: This insurance holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.

American Financial Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

American Financial Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | American Financial Group, Inc. Quote

TTM Technologies, Inc. TTMI: This company that manufactures and sells printed circuit boards has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.8% over the last 60 days.

TTM Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus

TTM Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | TTM Technologies, Inc. Quote

Delek US Holdings, Inc. DK: This integrated downstream energy company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 67.8% over the last 60 days.

Delek US Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Delek US Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Delek US Holdings, Inc. Quote

Target Hospitality Corp. TH: This specialty rental and hospitality services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1080% over the last 60 days.

Target Hospitality Corp. Price and Consensus

Target Hospitality Corp. price-consensus-chart | Target Hospitality Corp. Quote

Atlas Corp. ATCO: This asset manager and operator of container-ships has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.

Atlas Corp. Price and Consensus

Atlas Corp. price-consensus-chart | Atlas Corp. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .

