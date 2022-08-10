New Strong Buy Stocks for August 10th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
American Financial Group, Inc. AFG: This insurance holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.
TTM Technologies, Inc. TTMI: This company that manufactures and sells printed circuit boards has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.8% over the last 60 days.
Delek US Holdings, Inc. DK: This integrated downstream energy company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 67.8% over the last 60 days.
Target Hospitality Corp. TH: This specialty rental and hospitality services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1080% over the last 60 days.
Atlas Corp. ATCO: This asset manager and operator of container-ships has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
