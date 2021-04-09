New Strong Buy Stocks for April 9th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

AutoNation, Inc. (AN): This automotive retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.5% over the last 60 days.

CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE): This commercial real estate services firm that provides advisory services, capital markets services as well as valuation services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.5% over the last 60 days.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NESR): This provider of oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.8% over the last 60 days.

Owens Corning (OC): This manufacturer and marketer of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.7% over the last 60 days.

Kforce Inc. (KFRC): This full-service, web-based specialty staffing firm has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.

