New Strong Buy Stocks for April 9th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (MX): This company that operates as a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36.9% over the last 60 days.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (PLYM): This integrated real estate investment company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2% over the last 60 days.

Chemed Corporation (CHE): This company that purchases, operates and divests subsidiaries engaged in diverse business activities has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.

Encore Capital Group Inc (ECPG): This international specialty finance company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.

FTI Consulting, Inc. (FCN): This global business advisory firm has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1% over the last 60 days.

