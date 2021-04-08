New Strong Buy Stocks for April 8th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC): This company that is engaged in homebuilding and financial service businesses in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. Quote

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR): This producer and seller of fertilizers and related industrial and feed products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.4% over the last 60 days.

Nutrien Ltd. Price and Consensus

Nutrien Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Nutrien Ltd. Quote

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (LMAT): This provider of devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. Price and Consensus

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. price-consensus-chart | LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. Quote

Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (CSTR): This bank holding company for CapStar Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. Quote

MYR Group Inc. (MYRG): This holding company of leading specialty contractors serving the electrical infrastructure market throughout the United States and Canada has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

MYR Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

MYR Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | MYR Group, Inc. Quote

