New Strong Buy Stocks for April 8th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY): This company that engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC): This company that operates as a public homebuilder has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days.

Amcor plc (AMCR): This company that develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH): This company provides management and technology consulting has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.3% over the last 60 days.

Camtek Ltd. (CAMT): This company that provides inspection and metrology solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.

