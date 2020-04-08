New Strong Buy Stocks for April 8th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY): This company that engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.
Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited Price and Consensus
Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited price-consensus-chart | Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited Quote
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC): This company that operates as a public homebuilder has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days.
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation Price and Consensus
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation price-consensus-chart | Taylor Morrison Home Corporation Quote
Amcor plc (AMCR): This company that develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.
Amcor PLC Price and Consensus
Amcor PLC price-consensus-chart | Amcor PLC Quote
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH): This company provides management and technology consulting has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.3% over the last 60 days.
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation Price and Consensus
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation price-consensus-chart | Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation Quote
Camtek Ltd. (CAMT): This company that provides inspection and metrology solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.
Camtek Ltd. Price and Consensus
Camtek Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Camtek Ltd. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
Free: Zacks’ Single Best Stock Set to Double
Today you are invited to download our latest Special Report that reveals 5 stocks with the most potential to gain +100% or more in 2020. From those 5, Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.
This pioneering tech ticker had soared to all-time highs and then subsided to a price that is irresistible. Now a pending acquisition could super-charge the company’s drive past competitors in the development of true Artificial Intelligence. The earlier you get in to this stock, the greater your potential gain.
See 5 Stocks Set to Double>>
Click to get this free report
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC): Free Stock Analysis Report
Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY): Free Stock Analysis Report
Camtek Ltd. (CAMT): Free Stock Analysis Report
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH): Free Stock Analysis Report
Amcor PLC (AMCR): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.