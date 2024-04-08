New Strong Buy Stocks for April 8th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

SM Energy Company SM: This energy company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.

SM Energy Company Price and Consensus

SM Energy Company price-consensus-chart | SM Energy Company Quote

Uber Technologies, Inc. UBER: This technology solutions provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.4% over the last 60 days.

Uber Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus

Uber Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Uber Technologies, Inc. Quote

Canoo Inc. GOEV: This mobility technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 58% over the last 60 days.

Canoo Inc. Price and Consensus

Canoo Inc. price-consensus-chart | Canoo Inc. Quote

LINKBANCORP, Inc. LNKB: This bank holding company for The Gratz Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.

LINKBANCORP, Inc. Price and Consensus

LINKBANCORP, Inc. price-consensus-chart | LINKBANCORP, Inc. Quote

Zuora, Inc. ZUO: This business monetization platform provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 28.1% over the last 60 days.

Zuora, Inc. Price and Consensus

Zuora, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Zuora, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

