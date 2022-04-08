New Strong Buy Stocks for April 8th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Antero Resources Corporation AR: This independent oil and natural gas company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.3% over the last 60 days.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. GIII: This company that designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.3% over the last 60 days.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. GRIN: This international shipping company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.2% over the last 60 days.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited SBSW: This precious metals mining company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.6% over the last 60 days.

ConocoPhillips COP: This company which is primarily involved in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

