New Strong Buy Stocks for April 7th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Domtar Corporation (UFS): This provider of a wide variety of fiber-based products including communication, specialty and packaging papers, market pulp and absorbent hygiene products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 46.8% over the last 60 days.
Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX): This manufacturer building materials and engineered wood products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 58.7% over the last 60 days.
Central Garden & Pet Company (CENT): This innovator, marketer and producer of quality branded products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10% over the last 60 days.
Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG): This acquirer, consolidator and operator of franchised automobile and light truck dealerships and related businesses, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.8% over the last 60 days.
SWK Holdings Corporation (SWKH): This specialty finance company focused on the healthcare sector has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.6% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
Zacks Investment Research
