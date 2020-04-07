New Strong Buy Stocks for April 7th

Markets

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (CORE): This company that markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO): This diversified consumer finance company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.

DHT Holdings, Inc. (DHT): This company owns and operates crude oil tankers has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 90.1% over the last 60 days.

GameStop Corp. (GME): This multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY): This company that provides various digital financial products and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.

Most Popular