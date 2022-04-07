New Strong Buy Stocks for April 7th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. ASO: This company that operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 14% over the last 60 days.
Occidental Petroleum Corporation OXY: This company that engages in exploration and development of oil and gas properties has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 47.2% over the last 60 days.
Westlake Corporation WLK: This company which engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals, polymers, and building products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.8% over the last 60 days.
Target Corporation TGT: This retailer of general merchandise has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.
BHP Group Limited BHP: This diversified resources company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.2% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
