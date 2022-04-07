Technology

New Strong Buy Stocks for April 7th

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. ASO: This company that operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 14% over the last 60 days.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. Price and Consensus

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. Price and Consensus

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. Quote

 

Occidental Petroleum Corporation OXY: This company that engages in exploration and development of oil and gas properties has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 47.2% over the last 60 days.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation Price and Consensus

Occidental Petroleum Corporation Price and Consensus

Occidental Petroleum Corporation price-consensus-chart | Occidental Petroleum Corporation Quote

 

Westlake Corporation WLK: This company which engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals, polymers, and building products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.8% over the last 60 days.

Westlake Corp. Price and Consensus

Westlake Corp. Price and Consensus

Westlake Corp. price-consensus-chart | Westlake Corp. Quote

 

Target Corporation TGT: This retailer of general merchandise has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.

Target Corporation Price and Consensus

Target Corporation Price and Consensus

Target Corporation price-consensus-chart | Target Corporation Quote

 

BHP Group Limited BHP: This diversified resources company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.2% over the last 60 days.

BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR Quote

 

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.4% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention. 

See them now >>

Click to get this free report

Westlake Corp. (WLK): Free Stock Analysis Report

Target Corporation (TGT): Free Stock Analysis Report

BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (BHP): Free Stock Analysis Report

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY): Free Stock Analysis Report

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WLK TGT BHP OXY ASO

Latest Technology Videos

See more videos

Zacks

Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.

Learn More

Explore Technology

Explore

Most Popular