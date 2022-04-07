New Strong Buy Stocks for April 7th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. ASO: This company that operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 14% over the last 60 days.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. Price and Consensus

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. Quote

Occidental Petroleum Corporation OXY: This company that engages in exploration and development of oil and gas properties has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 47.2% over the last 60 days.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation Price and Consensus

Occidental Petroleum Corporation price-consensus-chart | Occidental Petroleum Corporation Quote

Westlake Corporation WLK: This company which engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals, polymers, and building products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.8% over the last 60 days.

Westlake Corp. Price and Consensus

Westlake Corp. price-consensus-chart | Westlake Corp. Quote

Target Corporation TGT: This retailer of general merchandise has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.

Target Corporation Price and Consensus

Target Corporation price-consensus-chart | Target Corporation Quote

BHP Group Limited BHP: This diversified resources company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.2% over the last 60 days.

BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.4% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.