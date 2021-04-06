New Strong Buy Stocks for April 6th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Alcoa Corporation (AA): This producer and seller of bauxite, alumina and aluminum products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 69% over the last 60 days.

Alcoa Corp. Price and Consensus

Alcoa Corp. price-consensus-chart | Alcoa Corp. Quote

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (BSET): This manufacturer and marketer of high quality, mid-priced home furnishings has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated Price and Consensus

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated price-consensus-chart | Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated Quote

Conn's, Inc. (CONN): This specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.4% over the last 60 days.

Conns, Inc. Price and Consensus

Conns, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Conns, Inc. Quote

Daimler AG (DDAIF): This developer and manufacturer of passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and across the globe, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.8% over the last 60 days.

Daimler AG Price and Consensus

Daimler AG price-consensus-chart | Daimler AG Quote

Enova International, Inc. (ENVA): This provider of online financial services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9% over the last 60 days.

Enova International, Inc. Price and Consensus

Enova International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Enova International, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021

In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 best buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2021?

Last year's 2020Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +386.8%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.

AccessZacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021 today >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Enova International, Inc. (ENVA): Free Stock Analysis Report



Daimler AG (DDAIF): Free Stock Analysis Report



Conns, Inc. (CONN): Free Stock Analysis Report



Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (BSET): Free Stock Analysis Report



Alcoa Corp. (AA): Get Free Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.