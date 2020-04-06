New Strong Buy Stocks for April 6th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited(HMY): This company that engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.2% over the last 60 days.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (MX): This company that designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutionshas seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36.9% over the last 60 days.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH): This company that provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.3% over the last 60 days.

CACI International Inc (CACI): This company that provides information solutions and serviceshas seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.3% over the last 60 days.

EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME): This company that provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.2% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

