New Strong Buy Stocks for April 6th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

PetroChina Company Limited PTR: This company that engages in a range of petroleum related products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.4% over the last 60 days.

PetroChina Company Limited Price and Consensus

PetroChina Company Limited price-consensus-chart | PetroChina Company Limited Quote

Falcon Minerals Corporation FLMN: This oil and natural gas company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13% over the last 60 days.

Falcon Minerals Corporation Price and Consensus

Falcon Minerals Corporation price-consensus-chart | Falcon Minerals Corporation Quote

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. ARCO: This company which is a franchise of McDonald’s Restaurants has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.9% over the last 60 days.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Quote

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. HEES: This integrated equipment services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. Price and Consensus

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. price-consensus-chart | H&E Equipment Services, Inc. Quote

LCNB Corp. LCNB: This financial holding company for LCNB National Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.

LCNB Corporation Price and Consensus

LCNB Corporation price-consensus-chart | LCNB Corporation Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.