New Strong Buy Stocks for April 5th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

KB Home (KBH): This homebuilding company in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

KB Home Price and Consensus

KB Home price-consensus-chart | KB Home Quote

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS): This provider of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals globally has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Quote

TrueBlue, Inc. (TBI): This provider of specialized workforce solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

TrueBlue, Inc. Price and Consensus

TrueBlue, Inc. price-consensus-chart | TrueBlue, Inc. Quote

Ameris Bancorp (ABCB): This bank holding company for Ameris Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.8% over the last 60 days.

Ameris Bancorp Price and Consensus

Ameris Bancorp price-consensus-chart | Ameris Bancorp Quote

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX): This national provider of comprehensive heating, ventilation and air conditioning installation, maintenance, repair and replacement services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.5% over the last 60 days.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. Price and Consensus

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Comfort Systems USA, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

