New Strong Buy Stocks for April 5th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Constellium SE CSTM: This aluminum manufacturing company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.
Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. TCMD: This medical technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.
Greif, Inc. GEF: This industrial packaging company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.5% over the last 60 days.
Blue Owl Capital Inc. OWL: This asset management company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.
Texas Pacific Land Corporation TPL: This land and resource management company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
