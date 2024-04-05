New Strong Buy Stocks for April 5th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Constellium SE CSTM: This aluminum manufacturing company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

Constellium SE Price and Consensus

Constellium SE price-consensus-chart | Constellium SE Quote

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. TCMD: This medical technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. Price and Consensus

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. Quote

Greif, Inc. GEF: This industrial packaging company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.5% over the last 60 days.

Greif, Inc. Price and Consensus

Greif, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Greif, Inc. Quote

Blue Owl Capital Inc. OWL: This asset management company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. Price and Consensus

Blue Owl Capital Inc. price-consensus-chart | Blue Owl Capital Inc. Quote

Texas Pacific Land Corporation TPL: This land and resource management company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation Price and Consensus

Texas Pacific Land Corporation price-consensus-chart | Texas Pacific Land Corporation Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

