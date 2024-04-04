New Strong Buy Stocks for April 4th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Dell Technologies Inc. DELL: This technology solutions provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.

Dell Technologies Inc. Price and Consensus

Dell Technologies Inc. price-consensus-chart | Dell Technologies Inc. Quote

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. NRXP: This biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8% over the last 60 days.

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Price and Consensus

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. price-consensus-chart | NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Quote

StepStone Group LP STEP: This private investment company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.

StepStone Group Inc. Price and Consensus

StepStone Group Inc. price-consensus-chart | StepStone Group Inc. Quote

Trip.com Group Limited TCOM: This travel service provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR Quote

Paramount Global PARAA: This entertainment company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.

Paramount Global Price and Consensus

Paramount Global price-consensus-chart | Paramount Global Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

