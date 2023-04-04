New Strong Buy Stocks for April 4th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Embecta Corp. EMBC: This medical device company which focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.6% over the last 60 days.

Embecta Corp. Price and Consensus

Embecta Corp. price-consensus-chart | Embecta Corp. Quote

BNP Paribas BNPQY: This company which is a European leader in global banking and financial services and is one of the four strongest banks in the world according to Standard & Poor's, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.

BNP Paribas SA Price and Consensus

BNP Paribas SA price-consensus-chart | BNP Paribas SA Quote

Ollie's Bargain Outlet OLLI: This company which is a value retailer of brand name merchandise at drastically reduced prices, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. Quote

Casey's General Stores CASY: This company which operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names in 16 Midwestern states, mainly Iowa, Missouri and Illinois, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3 over the last 60 days.

Casey's General Stores, Inc. Price and Consensus

Casey's General Stores, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Casey's General Stores, Inc. Quote

James River Group JRVR:This insurance company which own and operate specialty insurance and reinsurance companies, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 day.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. Price and Consensus

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. price-consensus-chart | James River Group Holdings, Ltd. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.